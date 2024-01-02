Thai prime minister says visa-free policy for Chinese visitors to be made permanent in March

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says his country and China will soon implement visa-free entry for each other’s citizens. Srettha said Tuesday that Chinese nationals will be granted visa-free entry on a permanent basis beginning March 1. Chinese visitors have been allowed visa-free entry since September last year, but the privilege was due to expire on Feb. 29. Thailand’s visa-exemption policy aims to give a boost to the country’s tourism industry, which was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. China is a major source of tourists to Thailand, with almost 11 million visitors in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit. Srettha said China agreed to extend visa-free entry to Thai visitors in exchange for allowing Chinese nationals the permanent visa exemption.

