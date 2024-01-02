Series of small explosions, no injuries reported after 1.7-magnitude quake in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City may have caused a series of small explosions on an island between Manhattan and Queens. he U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 1.7 quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage and no impacts to transit, traffic or utility services. Some residents of Manhattan and Queens reported what sounded like small explosions shortly before 6 a.m. coming from Roosevelt Island between the two boroughs. A Consolidated Edison spokesperson says officials at the utility suspect that the quake caused the explosions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.