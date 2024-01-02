Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah, the first state to grant him access
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah. The independent has met the 1,000-signature requirement needed to qualify for the Utah ballot and can officially file to run as a presidential candidate in the state. Utah is the first state where Kennedy’s campaign submitted signatures and qualified for ballot access. The candidate rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for his embrace of public health conspiracy theories. His success at gaining ballot access in Utah reignites questions of whether the independent could play spoiler for the eventual Democratic and Republican nominees.