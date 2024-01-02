Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man has been found dead at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door and climbed inside a jet engine. Officers found a 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers on Monday night. The engine was not running at the time. First responders pulled the man out of the engine and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name or cause of death. Passengers were removed from the plane. Airport operations were not interrupted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.