Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man has been found dead at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door and climbed inside a jet engine. Officers found a 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers on Monday night. The engine was not running at the time. First responders pulled the man out of the engine and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name or cause of death. Passengers were removed from the plane. Airport operations were not interrupted.