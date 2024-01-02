Justice Dept. accuses 2 political operatives of hiding foreign lobbying during Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly unsealed Justice Department court records say two well-connected political consultants provided false information about lobbying work on behalf of a wealthy Persian Gulf country during the Trump administration. Charging documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington allege that Barry P. Bennett, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, spearheaded a covert and lucrative lobbying campaign aimed at advancing the interests of a foreign country, including by denigrating a rival nation. A lawyer for Bennett did not return messages seeking comment. Also charged is a New Jersey political consultant named Douglas Watts. His lawyer declined to comment.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.