Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Frank Ryan, the quarterback who led the Cleveland Browns to their last NFL title in 1964, has died. He was 87. Ryan threw three touchdown passes to Gary Collins as the Browns shocked Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 27-0 on Dec. 27, 1964. Ryan was a three-time Pro Bowler during seven seasons with the Browns. The team said Ryan died at a nursing home in Connecticut. After his playing career, Ryan, who earned a doctorate degree in mathematics from Rice, worked for the U.S. House of Representatives and helped develop the body’s first electronic voting system.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.