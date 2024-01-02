Australia launches inquiry into why Cabinet documents relating to Iraq war remain secret

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered an inquiry into why 20-year-old Cabinet documents relating to Australia joining the United States-led Iraq invasion remain secret, saying Australians have a right to know why their country went to war in 2003. On Monday, the National Archives of Australia released 2003 Cabinet records in keeping with an annual Jan. 1 practice following the expiration of a 20-year secrecy provision. But 78 documents relating to the Iraq war were withheld. Albanese is blaming the former conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison for failing to follow the usual practice of handing over all documents to the archive three years before their release date.

