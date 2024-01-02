Arkansas family identified in house explosion that killed 4 in Michigan

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people from an Arkansas family have been publicly identified as the victims of a fatal house explosion in Michigan over the weekend. Authorities say the explosion Saturday was likely caused by flammable fuel in the air and not a result of foul play. The dead were identified as Hope Bragg, husband Don Bragg and their adult children, Kenneth Bragg and Elizabeth Bragg. They were from Monticello, Arkansas. A teenage son is in stable condition. The explosion happened at the Northfield Township, Michigan, home of Hope Bragg’s father, Richard Pruden. He remains in critical condition. The Braggs were visiting Michigan for the holiday.

