Zapatista indigenous rebel movement marks 30 years since its armed uprising in southern Mexico

OCOSINGO, Mexico (AP) — Members and supporters of the Zapatista indigenous rebel movement are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their brief armed uprising in southern Mexico. It comes amid the erosion of their social base and as rising violence spurred by drug cartels encroaches on their territory. Hundreds had gathered in the remote community of Dolores Hidalgo in the preceding days to mark the occasion. Some 1,500 young Zapatistas donning uniforms — black balaclavas, green caps and red kerchiefs — stood in formation listening to speeches early Monday. Subcommander Moises — that’s a nom de guerre — called for the Zapatistas to continue organizing themselves to maintain their autonomy, freedom and democracy.

