Pakistan arrests nearly two dozen members of outlawed Pakistani Taliban linked to multiple attacks

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counterterrorism police said they arrested nearly two dozen members of the outlawed militant group, the Pakistani Taliban, which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country. Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement Monday. The Pakistani Taliban is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. The statement also said that Mohammad Arshad, an alleged chief commander of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army which mostly operates in southwestern Baluchistan province, was arrested.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.