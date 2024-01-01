Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguía, who voiced Mama Coco in ‘Coco,’ dies at 90

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican actor who gave voice to the character of “Mama Coco” in the popular Pixar film “Coco” has died. Ana Ofelia Murguía was 90. Mexico’s National Fine Arts Institute announced Murguía’s death Sunday without providing a cause of death. “Coco” brought Murguía to an international audience late in her life when it was released in 2017. She voiced the soft-spoken great-grandmother of a boy discovering his family’s musical history. But Murguía had a long acting career in Mexican film, television and stage productions. In April, the National Autonomous University of Mexico awarded her its Ingmar Bergman Medal for leaving “an indelible mark” on Mexican film and theater.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.