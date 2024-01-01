German officials detain a fifth suspect in connection with a threat to attack Cologne Cathedral

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have detained another suspect in connection with an alleged threat of an attack on the world-famous Cologne Cathedral over the holidays. That brings the overall number of people detained in connection with the alleged plot to five. Police said Monday that the latest suspect, a 41-year-old German-Turkish man, was detained Sunday night in the western city of Bochum in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Police detained three people on Sunday morning and one man last week. All of the detained suspects allegedly belong to a larger Islamic extremist network that included people across Germany and in other European countries, according to Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns, German news agency dpa reported.

