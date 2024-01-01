Ashes of Canadian ‘Star Trek’ fan to be sent into space along with those of TV series’ stars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The family of a mother of eight who was a huge “Star Trek” fan has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place. Gloria Knowlan died 12 years ago. A small quantity of ashes from her cremated body are to be in one of 250 memorial capsules set to be launched into space later this month. Launch organizers are hoping the rocket carrying the capsules will wind up approximately 330 million kilometers from Earth, roughly past the orbit of Mars. The remains or DNA samples of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, and Original Series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan also are expected to make the trip.

