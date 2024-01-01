A missing person with no memory: How investigators solved the cold case of Seven Doe

CHICAGO (AP) — Investigators specializing in cold cases and missing people have discovered the identity of an Illinois woman who went missing in the 1970s. The Cook County sheriff’s office says it’s one of the most unusual cases they’ve encountered because the person, who died in 2015, died with the name Seven. They had memory problems and couldn’t even remember their own name. Using postmortem fingerprints, investigators have determined that Seven was Reba Bailey of Danville, a military veteran last in touch with family in the 1970s. Investigators are planning for a memorial service and will replace Seven’s numbered grave marker with one bearing Reba’s name.

