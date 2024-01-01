A boozy banana drink in Uganda is under threat as authorities move to restrict home brewers

MBARARA, Uganda (AP) — Tonto is a legendary traditional drink in Uganda. But the fermented banana juice is under threat as authorities move to regulate the production of what are considered illicit home brews. The drink is popular among many Ugandans ranging from officials in suits to laborers in sandals. Politicians take a sip when hunting for votes, and traditional ceremonies terminate at dusk with tonto parties. The AP spoke to a family that’s been brewing tonto for decades about the pressures that also include inflation and changing cultivation choices.

