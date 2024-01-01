16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year’s Eve

LONDON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hill overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks. Police say that Harry Pitman died on Primrose Hill just before midnight. A boy the same age was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody Monday. The hill in a wealthy neighborhood offers expansive views of the city and was open later than usual for revelers to gather to watch the city’s fireworks display along the Thames River. The park was closed Monday as officers spread out searching for evidence. Police asked witnesses to come forward.

