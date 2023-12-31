Taliban say security forces killed dozens of Tajiks, Pakistanis involved in attacks in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Taliban official says security forces in Afghanistan killed a number of Tajik and Pakistani nationals and arrested scores others involved in attacks against religious clerics, the public, and mosques in Afghanistan. Taliban’s appointed defense minister, during a press conference in the capital, Kabul, said dozens of Tajiks and more than 20 Pakistanis were killed in the past 12 months “in operations by security forces.” He called on neighboring and regional countries to strictly monitor their borders. Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad spiked as hundreds of thousands of Afghans left Pakistan after authorities started pursuing foreigners they said were in the country illegally.