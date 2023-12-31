Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime at a gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, say an off-duty police officer was shot and killed over the weekend after he witnessed a crime at a gas station and approached the suspects. Officials have not released the police sergeant’s name but said he was a 22-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department. Chief John Thompson said another off-duty Greensboro officer and a paramedic were on scene when the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon. They tried to help their colleague but he was pronounced dead at a local medical facility. Police are searching for two men in their 20s and a black Chevrolet Equinox.

