US seizes more illegal e-cigarettes, but thousands of new ones are launching

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are seizing more shipments of unauthorized electronic cigarettes. But industry data shows thousands of new flavored products continue pouring into the country from China. The rise in new products continues despite a record number of vaping shipments seized at U.S. ports in recent months. The figures underscore the chaotic state of the nation’s $7 billion vaping market. They also raise questions about how to stop the flow of fruit-flavored disposable e-cigarettes used by 1 in 10 American teens and adolescents.

