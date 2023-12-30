Prosecutors urge appeals court to reject Trump’s immunity claims in election subversion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is urging a federal appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution. His team says in a brief filed Saturday that the idea that Trump cannot be held to account for crimes in office “threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation” of the country. The filing from Smith’s team was submitted ahead of arguments next month on the legally untested question of whether a former president can be prosecuted for acts taken while in the White House. Though the matter is now being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, it’s likely to come again before the Supreme Court.

