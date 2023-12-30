Pakistan election officials reject former prime minister Khan’s candidacy in parliamentary election

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani election officials have rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a candidate in the country’s February parliamentary election. His lawyers have said they will appeal. Khan is the country’s most popular opposition figure but he’s in prison serving a three-year sentence for corruption. That disqualifies him from running for national office, according to documents filed by election officials on Saturday. They also rejected the candidacies of former members of Khan’s Cabinet. Authorities have targeted Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in a monthslong crackdown. Khan was kicked out of office in a no-confidence Parliament vote in April 2022.

