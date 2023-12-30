Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights amid pressure to curb soaring migration to U.S.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and Venezuela say they have restarted repatriation flights of Venezuelans migrants in Mexico. Saturday’s announcement is the latest move by countries in the region to take on a flood of people traveling north to the United States. It also comes as a migrant caravan of thousands of people from across the region — largely Venezuelans — has trekked through southern Mexico this week. This month alone, authorities say at least 10,000 migrants a day have been arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of them asylum seekers.

