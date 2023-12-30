Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home

A fake swatting call was made Friday night to the home of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. The Maine Department of Public Safety says a man called emergency services saying he broke into a house in Manchester, which turned out to be Bellows’ home. No one was home at the time, and responding officers found nothing suspicious. Swatting involves making a prank phone call to emergency services with the intent that a large first responder presence, including SWAT teams, will show up at a residence. Bellows says she, her family and her workers have been targeted since she removed former President Donald Trump’s name Thursday from the Maine ballot, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause. Trump says he plans to appeal to the state courts.

