Eurostar cancels trains due to flooding, stranding hundreds of travelers in Paris and London

LONDON (AP) — Eurostar services to and from London have been canceled after a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded due to heavy rain, disrupting festive travel plans for scores of people. Dozens of travelers trying to get across the English Channel were stranded at London’s St. Pancras International station and the Gare du Nord station in Paris. Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, said it would be running no high-speed train services throughout Saturday because of the flooding. The U.K. has been battered by strong, gusty winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Gerrit throughout the festive period. More stormy weather and travel disruption is expected during the last weekend of the year.

