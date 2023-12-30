Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have blocked part of the highway around Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Climate activists have blocked part of the main highway around Amsterdam near the former headquarters of ING bank. They’re protesting the bank’s financing of fossil fuels. Amsterdam Municipality says that traffic authorities closed part of the road early Saturday afternoon and diverted traffic “to prevent a life-threatening situation.” It’s the latest road blockade organized by the Dutch branch of Extinction Rebellion. Earlier this year, the activist organization repeatedly blocked a highway leading into The Hague. Among a few hundred protesters, about a dozen people walked along the blocked A10 highway carrying a banner emblazoned with the words “Change or die.”

