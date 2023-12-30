Austrian government supports Vienna Boys Choir to help it out of financial difficulties

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says that it is giving the country’s world-famous Vienna Boys Choir 800,000 euros ($884,000) to help it out of severe financial difficulties. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Saturday that “it goes without saying that we will rescue them from their financial plight.” The choir had been struggling with rising costs due to inflation and a lack of income after many of its concerts were canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. Nehammer said in a written statement that “we are proud of this world-famous choir, which has existed for more than 500 years and is part of the Austrian identity, and we will do everything we can to secure its future.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.