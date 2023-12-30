Albania’s ex-Prime Minister Berisha put under house arrest while investigated for corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has ordered house arrest for former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is being investigated for possible corruption. The judge at the Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime, which covers cases involving senior officials and politicians, accepted prosecutors’ request to put Berisha under house arrest after he violated the previous restrictive measures of reporting every two weeks. His lawyer said the court also barred Berisha from communicating with people other than his family. He said he would appeal the court order.

