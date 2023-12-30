After landmark legislation, Indiana Republican leadership call for short, ‘fine-tuning’ session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican leaders are calling for a short 2024 session focused on “fine-tuning” policy. But with the approaching 2024 general election and following landmark conservative legislation in recent years that included a near-total ban on abortion and a law that restricts the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, that might not take place. It’s likely legislation on similar social issues will reach the floor again. The consistent top priority across the statehouse and political aisle this year is improving literacy and education outcomes following significant setbacks from the pandemic. The session beginning Jan. 8 must adjourn by March 14.

