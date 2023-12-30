Activists who engage with voters of color are looking for messages that will resonate in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists who engage with voters of color are finding lackluster enthusiasm after disappointments on some issues such as voting rights and student loan forgiveness during President Joe Biden’s term. And that could have consequences in competitive states in the 2024 election. So voting advocacy groups are working on ways to highlight the issues that are most important to a diverse array of voters. That means a focus on such things as health care, wages, voting rights and abortion. Organizations that were essential to Biden’s victory in 2020 over Donald Trump are expecting to have a difficult time rebuilding the same level of support, especially among voters of color and younger voters.

BY AYANNA ALEXANDER and GARY FIELDS Associated Press

