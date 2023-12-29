What stores are open and closed for New Year’s Eve 2023? See hours for Walmart, Target, CVS and more
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
It’s just about time to celebrate New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but you’ll want to prepare for some limited business hours. While a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close up shop early — including Target, Costco and Kroger. Much of this depends on location and each company’s policy. When in doubt, call ahead or check online for more specific schedules near you.