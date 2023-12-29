West Virginia starts distributing funds from the settlement of opioid lawsuits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is issuing the first checks from a fund established up by the settlement of opioid lawsuits. The Kanawha County Commission says it received a $2.9 million check and plans to discuss how it will be spent at its next meeting on Jan. 11. Last week the Mercer County Commission received $1.9 million. A state board in charge of around $1 billion in funds will distribute just under three-fourths of the settlement money, with one fourth going directly to local communities. The state is receiving money from lawsuit settlements on a staggered schedule. West Virginia has by far the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.