South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. Israel swiftly rejected the filing “with disgust.” South Africa’s submission filed Friday at the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character” and it asks the court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza. Many in South Africa have compared Israel’s policies regarding Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with their country’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation.

