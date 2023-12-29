Nebraska governor stands firm on rejection of federal money to feed food-insecure children

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s governor is standing firm on his plans to reject $18 million in federal funding to help feed children who might otherwise go hungry while school is out. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen issued a statement Friday defending his decision not to allow the state to participate in the 2024 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children program. That statement came as advocates for children and low-income families held a news conference outside the Governor’s Mansion to call on Pillen to change his mind before the Jan. 1 deadline to join the program. Federal officials estimate the program would benefit 175,000 Nebraska children who might otherwise go hungry on some days during the summer.

