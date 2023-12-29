Maine’s deadliest shooting propels homicides to new high in the state

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The deadliest mass shooting in Maine history propelled homicides to a new high in the state in 2023. The Maine Department of Public Safety says there have been 50 homicides as the countdown begins to year’s end, with several active death investigations still underway. The previous record high for homicides in Maine was 40 in 1989. All told, 18 people were killed and 13 hurt in the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston. The body of the Army reservist who opened fire was found two days later. An autopsy concluded he died by suicide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.