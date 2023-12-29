Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has ordered a recall of toys sold at Walmart.com containing powerful magnetic balls that could pose a hazard to children if swallowed. The agency said Friday that the balls, which are 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter, exceed federal standards for magnetic strength and could clump together to block parts of the digestive system when ingested. The CPSC estimates that 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms between 2017 and 2021 and says it is aware of seven deaths related to the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the U.S. The magnet kit was sold at Walmart.com by Joybuy Marketplace Express, a unit of the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

By The Associated Press

