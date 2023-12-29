Cargo ship carrying lithium ion batteries ordered to continue to Alaska despite a fire in cargo hold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 410-foot cargo vessel in the North Pacific Ocean has reported a fire in its cargo hold. The U.S. Coast Guard says the fire is contained but ongoing. They have ordered the Genius Star XI to continue its journey to Dutch Harbor, Alaska. The ship was about 225 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor when it reported the fire Thursday morning. A Coast Guard plane and ship are assisting the cargo ship. It’s not known if there were any injuries among the crew or when it would arrived at the port. The Coast Guard in Juneau didn’t immediately return an email seeking more information. When the ship arrives at Dutch Harbor, it will be kept offshore as crews response to the fire.

