At least 20 killed in Congo flooding and landslides, bringing this week’s fatalities to over 60

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 20 people have died following landslides caused by torrential rains that hit the South Kivu region in eastern Congo. Officials said Friday. that the landslides swallowed up houses and dwellings in the locality of Burhiny in the Mwenga territory, bringing to more than 60 the number of people who have died from flooding and landslides in the country this week. Observers have blamed the extent of the damage in South Kivu on the illegal construction of houses in unauthorized locations. Since the beginning of December, at least 100 people have lost their lives as a result of torrential rains in the eastern part of Congo.

