A look at Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian targets since the war began in February 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences. One of the biggest attacks occurred on Friday when Russia launched more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones. The attack killed at least 24 civilians, injured another 130 and left an unknown number buried under rubble.

