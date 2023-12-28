Russian poet receives 7-year prison sentence for reciting verses against war in Ukraine

A court in Moscow has given a 7-year prison sentence to a poet for reciting verses against Russia’s war in Ukraine. It comes amid a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent. Artyom Kamardin was convicted on charges of making calls undermining national security and inciting hatred. The accusations related to him reading his anti-war poems during a street performance in downtown Moscow in September 2022. The OVD-Info rights group says that between late February 2022 and earlier this month, nearly 20,000 people in Russia have been detained for speaking out against the war.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.