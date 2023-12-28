Skip to Content
Russian poet receives 7-year prison sentence for reciting verses against war in Ukraine

By
Published 12:04 PM

By The Associated Press

A court in Moscow has given a 7-year prison sentence to a poet for reciting verses against Russia’s war in Ukraine. It comes amid a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent. Artyom Kamardin was convicted on charges of making calls undermining national security and inciting hatred. The accusations related to him reading his anti-war poems during a street performance in downtown Moscow in September 2022. The OVD-Info rights group says that between late February 2022 and earlier this month, nearly 20,000 people in Russia have been detained for speaking out against the war.

Associated Press

