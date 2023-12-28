Skip to Content
AP-National

Hit-Boy enters Grammys with producer nod while helping father navigate music industry after prison

By
Published 9:05 AM

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Hit-Boy walks the Grammy red carpet, he expects to proudly strut into next year’s awards ceremony with his father beside him for the first time. For three decades, Hit-Boy’s father was in-and-out of prison, with his recent stint lasting nine years until his release several months ago. Now that his dad is free, super-producer Hit-Boy is laser-focused on strengthening their father-son bond while navigating the music industry together. Hit-Boy earned a Grammy nomination in the producer of the year, non-classical category. He also did production work on Nas’ “King Disease III,” which is up for best rap album.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content