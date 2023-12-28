Skip to Content
AP-National

Election officials see a range of threats in 2024, from hostile countries to conspiracy theorists

By
Published 6:20 AM

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The list of security challenges keeps growing for election officials preparing for the 2024 presidential election. Many of the concerns from four years ago persist. Those concerns include possible cyberattacks targeting voter registration systems or websites that report unofficial results, and the potential for equipment problems or human errors to be amplified by those seeking to undermine confidence in the outcome. New risks that have emerged include death threats directed at election workers and security breaches inside election offices. Republican former President Donald Trump is already warning the 2024 vote could be rigged. Election workers are bracing for a challenging year that will have no margin for error.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content