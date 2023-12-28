Anti-corruption authorities to investigate Zambia’s foreign minister over cash-counting video

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian anti-corruption authorities say they will investigate after a video on social media allegedly showed the foreign minister receiving piles of cash from a Chinese businessman. Stanley Kakubo resigned but denied wrongdoing and said he had stepped down because he didn’t want the issue to be a distraction for the government. He didn’t deny he was in the video but said there had been “malicious claims over a business transaction between my private family business and our business partner.” Kakubo has been accused of receiving $200,000 and a Mercedes-Benz in the deal. The Anti-Corruption Commission said it would investigate.

