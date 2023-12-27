Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty to abusing children with YouTube mom Ruby Franke

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah mental health counselor arrested alongside parenting advice blogger and mother of six Ruby Franke has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Two counts of Jodi Hildebrandt’s six counts were dismissed Wednesday as part of her plea deal. Each charge carries a prison sentence of one to 15 years. Hildebrandt was Franke’s business partner. Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s house in the southern Utah city of Ivins on Aug. 30 and asked a neighbor to call the police. He was thin and wounded. The two women were arrested at Hildebrandt’s home. Hildebrandt’s attorney says she takes responsibility.

