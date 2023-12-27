Trump says he didn’t know his immigration rhetoric echoes Hitler. That’s part of a broader pattern
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is facing criticism for repeatedly harnessing rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to argue that immigrants entering the U.S. illegally are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Trump insists he had no idea that one of the world’s most reviled and infamous figures once used similar words. That’s a tactic Trump repeatedly deploys when he aims to distance himself from an uncomfortable storyline, particularly when it comes to people who espouse racist or antisemitic views.