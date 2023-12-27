Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police in Texas say

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say the dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were found with gunshot wounds days after they were reported missing. A medical examiner has yet to confirm that it was the bodies of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra that San Antonio police found in a parked car Tuesday. But the fact that they were shot offers the first indication of what may have happened at a crime scene that the city’s police chief described as “very, very perplexing.” The case is being investigated as a potential murder.

