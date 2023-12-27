A Russian drone and artillery attack kills 6 in Ukraine and knocks out power in a major city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to evacuate. Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that the barrages killed at least six people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson. The aerial barrage came a day after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea as both sides’ soldiers struggle to make much progress along the front line of the 22-month war. Overnight, authorities said the Kremlin’s forces launched an artillery and drone bombardment of the Kherson region just as some 140 civilians were waiting for an evacuation train at the region’s capital city of the same name, killing a policeman.

