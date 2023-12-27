A Greek police officer shot with a flare during an attack by sports fans has died in a hospital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health authorities say a Greek riot police officer who was shot with a flare during fan violence in Athens three weeks ago has died in the hospital of his injuries. During the Dec. 7 clash, 31-year-old Giorgos Lyggeridis was shot in the thigh, suffering severe arterial damage. The event prompted a government crackdown on sports violence. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with firing the flare when a group of fans left a volleyball match to attack riot police stationed outside the arena. Organized soccer fan groups are believed to have been involved.

