She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaii island of Maui this summer showed how older residents are at particular risk from disasters. Sixty of the 100 people killed in the Maui fire this summer were 65 or older. Many relatives are now facing grief and anger or feeling robbed of final years with their elders. As climate change has intensified natural disasters including wildfires and hurricanes, the number of people exposed to such hazards has increased. Studies around the world have suggested that wildfire disproportionately affects socially vulnerable people, such as those who are older and might have a diminished capacity to respond to danger, or those who are disabled or low-income.

By GENE JOHNSON, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, MARK THIESSEN and LINDSEY WASSON Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.