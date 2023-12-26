New Mexico delegation wants more time for the public and tribes to comment on proposed power line

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation wants the public to have more time to comment on a proposed transmission line that would bring more electricity to one of the nation’s top nuclear weapons laboratories. The project comes as Los Alamos National Laboratory looks to power ongoing operations and future missions that include manufacturing key components for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Native American tribes and environmentalists already have voiced opposition to the multimillion-dollar power line project. The line would cross national forest land in an area known as the Caja del Rio and spanning the Rio Grande at White Rock Canyon.

