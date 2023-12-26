For a new generation of indie rock acts, country music is king

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buckle up, cowpoke! The next generation of indie rock has found inspiration in country music. Some pull from the South, like singer-songwriter Mitski. Others hail from there, like soloists Angel Olsen and groups like Waxahatchee, Plains, Wednesday, two-thirds of the Grammy-nominated band boygenius. Instead of shying away from their geographic identities, they’re embracing them. Banjos and lap steel abound. Songs about God, rural roads, trucks, guns, humidity, and crickets do, too. Spotify’s folk and acoustic music editor Carla Turi, who curates the platform’s new “Indie Twang” playlist says this isn’t a new trend, but a movement. Listeners crave organic sounds, she says, and the bands Wednesday and Plains agree.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.